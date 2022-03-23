Sheriff's Office looking for missing Barry County woman

According to authorities, 39-year-old Angela Denise Mulder was last seen Friday, March 18 around 4 a.m.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

It is reported that Mulder was at her parents’ home, located on W Hickory Road in Barry County, before leaving after a physical altercation. On Sunday, her family called police when she had still not returned home.

Mulder was last seen wearing a tank top and black stretchy pants with blue on the side. She was barefoot when she left her parents’ house, authorities say.

Anyone with information on Mulder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

