BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are in custody after a robbery overnight Saturday in Barry County. It happened just after 12 a.m. at the Little Country Store in Castleton Township.

Deputies say they were responding to a commercial alarm when they found the front door to the business open. They say two people wearing masks ran from the store with around $900.

A K9 was able to track the suspects to a nearby residents. Deputies arrested them and recovered the money.

Three people were arrested. Their names are being withheld as they continue to investigate.

