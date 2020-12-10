BASF to close site in Muskegon

The company says the closures are expected to be finalized by 2022 and will affect around 100 employees.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Multinational chemical company BASF will soon be closing its site in Muskegon, the company announced Monday.

The Muskegon location is one of two sites being closed. The other is in Knapsack, Germany. Both locations produce a non-selective herbicide called glufosinate-ammonium.

The company says the closures are expected to be finalized by 2022 and will affect around 100 employees.

“This step is part of further developing the GA business long-term to strengthen BASF’s competitive positioning in the non-selective herbicide segment to better serve our customers,” said Vincent Gros, President of BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division. “We remain committed to the GA product line, as the recently announced acquisition of the Glu-LTM technology from AgriMetis LLC shows.”

More information about the timeline of closures will be released in the coming months. BASF said they will support employees whenever possible to pursue other opportunities within the company.

