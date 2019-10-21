GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Bath Township police officers are facing charges after they were arrested in a Grand Rapids bar brawl.

Officers Bryan Miller and Payton Warner were arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 9. The Grand Rapids Police Department said they were arguing with a bar employee at The Web Bar. Miller and Warner were asked to leave, but they refused.

The bar owner said the men came in too drunk, and they were refused service. Surveillance video appears to show the men pushing and punching the bartender.

Warner, 25, is facing two charges of assault. He pleaded not guilty and will be formally arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Miller, 34, was charged with creating a disturbance in a public place.

According to the Bath Township Police Department, both officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

