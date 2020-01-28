GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two off-duty Bath Township Police officers who were involved in a bar fight in Grand Rapids in October were sentenced to spend about two weeks in jail.

Payton Warner, 25, and Bryan Miller, 34, were sentenced on Monday, Jan. 27 in 61st District Court to 15 days in jail. Both Bath Township Police officers were credited with one day already served. They will serve an additional 14 days. The court also ordered both officers to pay fines and fees associated with the case.

According to court records, Warner pleaded to two assault or battery charges and Miller pleaded one charge to creating a disturbance in a public place.

Warner and Miller were arrested back in October 2019 following a fight at the Web Bar. The two men argued with a bar employee and when asked to leave, they refused.

The bar owner said the men came in too drunk and were refused service. Surveillance video showed the men pushing and punching the bar employee.

Warner and Miller were placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation and legal proceedings. It is not known when they will return to their posts.

