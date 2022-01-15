Mail carrier assaulted in Battle Creek; police searching for suspects

The carrier sustained minor injuries from the assault, police say. Anyone with information on the incident should contact police or Silent Observer.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are searching for suspects after a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was assaulted Thursday in Battle Creek.

Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Illinois Street. The carrier had been delivering mail when a teenage boy approached from behind and punched the carrier in the back of the head. The carrier tried to defend himself as the teen continued to punch him, police say.

While the carrier and teen were struggling, two more teenage boys joined and began to assault the carrier.

When police arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene. The carrier was left with minor injuries and continued delivering mail after speaking with police.

Police say this assault was random and unprovoked.

The investigation into this incident and search for suspects is underway. Anyone with information on this incident should contact police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

