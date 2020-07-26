Battle Creek man leads officers on chase, tries to run over deputy

A patrol car was struck twice before the pursuit continued into Kalamazoo County.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — During a chase through Battle Creek Saturday night, a suspect vehicle hit a patrol car and attempted to run over a deputy, police say.

On Saturday night at approximately 11:36 p.m., Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Battle Creek Police Department with a vehicle pursuit.

The officers were chasing down a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Battle Creek man who was wanted for absconding from parole.

One of the Calhoun County deputies ended up being the lead vehicle in the pursuit, police say.

The suspect vehicle turned down a dead-end street off Berkley Road in Battle Creek. Police say the suspect vehicle stopped at the dead end, leading the deputy to exit his patrol vehicle to take the man into custody.

When the deputy was out of his vehicle, the suspect car accelerated in reverse and struck the county patrol car.

The suspect then turned the vehicle around and attempted to run over the deputy. The deputy was able to get out of the way and was uninjured, police say.

The patrol car was then struck a second time before the pursuit continued into Kalamazoo County.

On the curve at MN Avenue and Mercury Drive, the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed. The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to Bronson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is now facing multiple counts of resisting and obstructing, fleeting and eluding and felonious assault with a motor vehicle.

