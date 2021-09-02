Battle Creek Police: Man shot himself at the same time officer fired weapon

According to police, life-saving measures were attempted but Kamren Brown ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man appears to take his own life at the same moment an officer opened fire at him Wednesday afternoon.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, the Battle Creek Police Department shared body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened on South Avenue.

Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker said a woman called 911 and reported that Kamren Brown was banging on her door and was armed.

When officers arrived, Brown took off on foot. Officers spotted him and started chasing him.

Body camera footage from the chase shows an officer yelling, “Stop” and then saying, “I want to help you, man. I need to figure out what’s going on,” while the suspect jumps over a chain-link fence and gets on his knees.

The video then shows the officer trying to pull Brown back up and over the fence.

That's when the video shows Brown pull a gun out of his pocket. The officer backs up, which is when Brown turns the gun on himself.

Chief Blocker said the officer fired his weapon at the same moment.

According to police, life-saving measures were attempted, but Brown ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Blocker said preliminary autopsy reveals Brown sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and another gunshot wound to the left leg.

The 22-year-old officer was not hurt during the incident.

The Michigan State Police Department are now investigating the shooting.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call the 24-7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for help.

