Battle Creek Police: 2 found dead inside home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating the deaths of a woman and young boy that they believe took place Saturday afternoon.

Police say they alongside the fire department and EMS responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. about a residence on South Minges Road.

When police arrived they found a woman and a minor young man unresponsive inside the home. Investigators say that when they arrived they attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately the pair was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time who called the police.

Investigation into what led to the incident, and the identity of the woman and young man is underway.

The Battle Creek Police say that they believe there is no cause for alarm in the community.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

