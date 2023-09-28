Ewe won't believe who Baaattle Creek hired to maintain its stormwater ponds

On Sept. 5 the City Commission approved an agreement with Power Grazers LLC to let flocks of sheep baaattle plant maintenance around six city stormwater ponds.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Flocks of sheep were hired to maintain the plants around six stormwater ponds in Baaattle Creek.

On Sept. 5, the City Commission approved an agreement with Power Grazers LLC to try out a $2,250 one-time grazing session.

According to the City Engineering Administrator, Kurt Tribbett, the sheep are not only helping the city financially but also environmentally.

He said it currently costs the city about $1,800 per month in staff time and equipment to maintain the six stormwater ponds. This one-time session helps save money while reducing the use of gas and oil and in turn, the amount of carbon emissions.

Battle Creek isn't the only city that has employed sheep for this type of project, either. Tribbett said other communities around the state have successfully employed sheep for similar purposes.

Stormwater is the water that runs off of paved or hard surfaces during a storm and flows untreated into local rivers, lakes, and wetlands. As a result, the water can carry trash, car fluids, pet waste, and other pollutants into our waters.

Stormwater ponds were created to collect stormwater to help prevent flooding and to treat the quality of the water. They also allow some of the stormwater to soak back into the ground.

Farmer Jeff Buckham started bringing his sheep to the ponds on Wednesday. He said it should take the sheep about 10 days to graze down the plants around the six stormwater ponds.

The sheep are hard at work at these stormwater ponds owned or managed by the city:

26 S. 20th Street near Fire Station 4

Between LaVista Boulevard and Arbor Street

Beachfield Drive

Two on East Columbia Avenue behind businesses between Capital and Riverside (one pond is owned by the Blackmore Drain Drainage District)

Mercy Pavilion, owned by Bronson Battle Creek Hospital (20th and Eldred streets)

Signs are posted at the ponds with Buckham's phone number in case any issues occur. They also inform the community about the program and ask neighbors not to feed the sheep.

The city asks that you please be respectful of the sheep and allow them to work in peace.

