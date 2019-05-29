SPRINGFIELD, Mich. - An 11-year-old Battle Creek boy was killed after colliding with a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy cruises Tuesday night.

The boy was riding a motorized bike on Michigan Avenue near Lennon Street in Battle Creek just after 9:30 p.m. when the collision happened. The deputy was responding to a report of a burglary-in-process in Springfield at the time, according to a release.

The 11-year-old was rushed to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was not hurt, but taken to the hospital for evaluation.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Saxon said the bike the boy was riding was in the middle of the street and did not have lights on it. The deputy involved will remain "on the job."

The accident investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

