BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A 17-year-old Emmett Township girl was arrested early Friday morning after stealing a vehicle and causing some serious damage at a Battle Creek car dealership.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop the teen on N. Washington Avenue, near w. Emmett Street in Battle Creek. The deputy noticed the vehicle matched the description of one that was just stolen out of Emmett Township.

Instead of stopped, the teen took off from the area and crashed into five parked vehicles in the DeMaagd GMC Nissan car dealership, damaging the vehicles.

Authorities were able to catch up to the teenager and arrest her. She is lodged at the Calhoun County Correctional Facility.

