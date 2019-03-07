EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people have apparently accidentally drowned while kayaking at a lake in southern Michigan.

Lt. Ken Cunningham, acting director of the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that the bodies were found early Wednesday about 100 feet from the shore of Beadle Lake.

Cunningham says the victims were boyfriend and girlfriend. He says it appears they went into the lake in kayaks from a home along the lake about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and didn't return as expected.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The newspaper says a relative started looking for them early Wednesday after realizing they weren't at home.

The deaths are under investigation.

