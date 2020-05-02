NEBRASKA, USA — Two children from Battle Creek were found safe in Nebraska Tuesday after multiple police agencies from across the nation were looking for them for nearly two weeks.

Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, and Karley Dunkelberger, 9, were found with their parents, Dennis and Rebecca Dunkelberger, on a highway in Nebraska, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Though the police always thought the two children were with their parents, they were worried about the kids' "welfare" because their parents were not adhering to existing court orders.

Battle Creek Police had been tracking the family and alerted the Nebraska State Police (NSP) of a possible location. The NSP stopped them without incident.

Rebecca Dunkelberger was arrested on unrelated warrants and Dennis Dunkelberger was not charged.

A court hearing will take place once the children return to Battle Creek to determine who has custody of them.

Police have reason to believe they may have been in Colorado at one point.

The Battle Creek Police said they would like to thank all the other law enforcement, media, other agencies and the public for their help in locating the kids and ensuring their safe return.

