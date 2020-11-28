One hurt after shooting in Battle Creek

It happened Friday night. Police say the 21-year-old victim is in stable condition.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are investigating after a shooting near a Walmart on Beckley Road.

A call came in at 9:42 p.m. Friday that shots were fired in the area. When police got to the scene, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot several times in the Steak 'n Shake parking lot.

That man was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

