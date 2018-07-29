BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek Police arrested a 21-year-old woman after she fired a gun into vehicle near Beckley Road and Capital Avenue SW on Saturday around 8 p.m.

Police say that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident when the woman fired a single shot into a vehicle, almost hitting two people inside it.

Using a description of the vehicle, police located the woman near Glenn Cross Road and M-66. When officers stopped her, they determined that the gun used was previously thrown from her vehicle.

It was later recovered along with ammunition that was inside the vehicle.

The 21-year-old was arrested on two counts of attempted murder along with other felony weapons charges.

