BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Approximately 30 people will be laid off from Kellogg's in Battle Creek as the company restructures.

The Kellogg Company announced the changes on Monday saying that it plans to consolidate their U.S. Morning Foods, Snack and Frozen Foods unites into a single category. This includes consolidating the sales teams into a single Kellogg U.S. sales organization.

The changes are effective on Jan. 1, 2019, and there will be no impact on employees working in the Grand Rapids area.

Battle Creek's City Manager responded to the news saying that the expected impact in the city will be minimal, but 30 people are expected to lose their jobs.

“We will continue working with the Kellogg Company team as they consider ways to grow as a business, and reach their long-term goals," said Rebecca Fleury in a statement.“The city is working diligently to improve, advance, and innovate economic development in our community, and will continue to hold conversations and support the growth of businesses of all sizes,like Kellogg’s,to the best of our ability.”

Email news@wzzm13.com

