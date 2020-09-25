75-year-old in critical condition after being robbed at Battle Creek gas station

The 75-year-old was run over by part of the suspect's vehicle and in critical condition.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are looking for a robbery suspect who left a 75-year-old victim in critical condition.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, the victim was sitting in his vehicle at the gas station on the corner of Capital Avenue SW and Goguac Street.

Police said after the robbery, the suspect got into another parked vehicle in the parking lot. The victim tried to run after the vehicle, police said he grabbed onto it and was dragged several feet before go.

The 75-year-old was run over by part of the suspect's vehicle and in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and possibly white tennis shoes.

This incident is still under investigation, anything with information is asked to contact the police department at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.