BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Authorities in Battle Creek have arrested three people in connection to a homicide from the weekend.

The Battle Creek Police Department says officers executed a search warrant at a home on Harris Street in connection to the murder of Michael Corbin on Nov. 23.

According to a press release from the police department, detectives found several people in the house and evidence to the murder.

Names of the three people arrested were not released, but will be pending formal charges and arraignments.

Police ask anyone with information that will further the investigation to call 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

