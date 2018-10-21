BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - On Oct. 13 between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m., Sarku Japan, Body Arts Kiosk and Auntie Anne's Pretzels were burglarized. All three are stores in Lakeview Square Mall.

On Wednesday, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:47 a.m., two more stores in the mall — Sweets and Meats and Auntie Anne's — were both broken into and had cash missing.

Sweets and Meats had its cooler door lock cut and cash boxes removed. The office door to Auntie Anne's Pretzels was found damaged with money missing from the cash drawer.

Police reports did not indicate that the Saturday and Wednesday burglaries were connected.

