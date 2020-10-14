Authorities looking for missing Battle Creek couple

Police did not release many details surrounding their disappearance.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are looking for a missing couple.

According to the police department, Joseph Soule, 34, and Jaclyn Lepird, 31, were both last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

If you have seen either of them or know of their whereabouts, contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

