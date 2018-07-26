Village Inn Apartments has been condemned following a Sunday night fire.

The fire spread across all three buildings of the apartment complex on Riverside Drive near Dickman Road, destroying multiple units.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing, said Fire Marshal Quincy Jones, but some residents will be allowed to retrieve their belongings and furnishings this weekend.

Residents will only be allowed into portions of buildings 90 and 100. Specifics regarding which units are safe have not been released yet. The entire complex has been declared condemned by Jones and building inspector Don Wilkinson.

Residents of building 80 will not be able to retrieve any items at this time "due to the compromised safety of the structure," Jones said.

The portions of buildings 90 and 100 that are safe will be open to residents on Saturday, July 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tenants will have to bring a form of identification with them, and any non-residents coming along to assist will have to check in along with the resident they are assisting. Village Inn property management will be there to help with identifying people who might have lost their IDs in the fire.

Any additional questions can be directed to Village Inn's property manager, Nichole Rambo, at (269) 719-2867 or (269) 601-2049 or the Battle Creek Fire Department at (269) 966-3519.

On Saturday, July 28, from 8 to 10 a.m., a pancake breakfast will be held at the Applebee's at Lakeview Square Mall to raise money for the displaced residents of Village Inn. The breakfast is $5 per person, with all proceeds going to Village Inn residents. Residents are welcome to attend the event for free.

