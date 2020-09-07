x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

battle-creek

Battle Creek Boy Scouts lose thousands of returnables to a thief

They had planned to get more than $1,000 to buy bikes or pay for camping and other projects.
Close up of used cans to recycle, stock image.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Thousands of returnable cans and bottles collected by Boy Scouts in the Battle Creek area have been stolen. Members of Boy Scout Troop 329 had collected the 10-cent containers when stores weren’t accepting returnables because of the coronavirus. 

They had planned to get more than $1,000 to buy bikes or pay for camping and other projects.

RELATED: Girl Scouts launches new program preparing girls for kindergarten

RELATED: Boy Scouts of America to require diversity merit badge for Eagle Scouts

Scoutmaster Charles Burdick of Springfield told police that the bottles and cans were stolen from a garage in Bedford Township. Burdick had last checked the garage on June 9.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.