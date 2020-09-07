Battle Creek Boy Scouts lose thousands of returnables to a thief

They had planned to get more than $1,000 to buy bikes or pay for camping and other projects.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Thousands of returnable cans and bottles collected by Boy Scouts in the Battle Creek area have been stolen. Members of Boy Scout Troop 329 had collected the 10-cent containers when stores weren’t accepting returnables because of the coronavirus.

Scoutmaster Charles Burdick of Springfield told police that the bottles and cans were stolen from a garage in Bedford Township. Burdick had last checked the garage on June 9.

