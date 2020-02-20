BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has lifted a city-wide boil water advisory, saying everyone on the city-water system can drink and cook with the water as normal.

The advisory was put in place Tuesday night, after a 16-inch water main broke and leaked over the intersection of McCamly Street and Dickman Road. It caused a temporary drop in water pressure and service for some communities that use city water.

City officials said Thursday crews were able to isolate the area and redirect water from the damage, bringing the pressure back up.

The cancellation means no bacteria was present in the water system and residents can begin using tap water immediately. City officials said residents may see discolored water, which is caused by sediments in the system that are stirred up during a low-pressure situation. It is expected to settle within a few days.

►A Spanish version of the news release from the city can be read here.

If you have discolored water, city officials suggest the following:

Before starting a load of laundry, fill your machine with water, and hold a white plate, piece of Styrofoam, or other white item in the water to see if it is clear.

Perform a cold flush by following these steps:

Do not run hot water. If you have a water softener, put it on bypass and remove the filter. Remove screens and aerators from all faucets.

Turn on cold water. Turn on cold faucets inside and outside, weather permitting. Run water as hard as possible, and flush toilets, until water runs clear.

Drain from water heater. After water runs clear, wait about 30 minutes for sediment to settle in hot water heater, then drain about one gallon from bottom drain valve into a bucket or other container.

The advisory was issued for all of Battle Creek, Springfield and the townships of Bedford, Emmett, Leroy and Pennfield.

