Battle Creek Police investigating double homicide

Authorities did not share many details about the incident.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in two deaths.

According to a press release from the department, the shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday, June 16 in the area of West Rittenhouse Avenue.

The victims were a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Police are still notifying families of the deceased and did not release any other details about the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or dispatch at 269-781-0911.

