BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek have arrested a suspect in a double homicide.

The two people killed have been identified by police as 62-year-old Fred Bissel and 41-year-old Jason Dush. Police said they were found dead at Silver Star Apartments by a third resident of the apartment at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators found signs of a struggle, and it appears both men were stabbed to death. Police found multiple knives related to the case.

The person of interest was identified after police reviewed video footage and interviewed witnesses. The person, an acquaintance of the victims, was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Police do not believe there are additional threats to the community. The motive is still unknown.

Anyone with information that may be related to this incident should call police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888. Police anticipate sending charges to the Calhoun County Prosecutor.

