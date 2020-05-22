Battle Creek police investigating suspicious fire at abandoned factory

Police deemed the fire suspicious, and they are still investigating the cause.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department said a fire at an abandoned factory on Fonda Avenue is suspicious.

The fire department was dispatched to the scene Thursday around 9 p.m. on a report of black smoke coming from the building. When crews arrived about four minutes later, they witnessed flames coming out of the roof of an elevator shaft.

Initially, crews assumed a defensive position in attacking the flames. But the fire was extinguished within 40 minutes with no injuries reported.

Police deemed the fire suspicious, and they are still investigating the cause. The department is also investigating a report that children were seen running from the building when the fire alarm sounded.

If anyone has information on this fire, please call fire department headquarters at 269-966-3519.