BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - One Battle Creek firefighter was injured responding to a structure fire at 44 Janoah Avenue early Saturday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., the Battle Creek Fire Department arrived to the scene where a home was in flames on both the first and second floor, as well as the front porch.

No one was living in the structure and it was undergoing renovations.

Construction workers advised that they were working on the home when the fire broke out in the front porch area.

Everyone safely exited the fire and it was under control in 45 minutes, according to BCFD.

One firefighter suffered a back injury while on scene but is not anticipated to miss any time from work.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

