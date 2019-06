BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A K-9 officer with the Battle Creek Police Department died Wednesday morning.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department's Facebook page, K-9 Rushin was diagnosed with a medical condition over the weekend and passed away at his home surrounded by friends and family. He was 9 years old.

K-9 Rushin started with BCPD in 2013 and was Corporal James Bailey's first K-9.

In his time with BCPD, he successfully tracked one homicide suspect, two attempted murder suspects and three barricaded gunmen, including one that shot at an officer.

