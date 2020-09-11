x
Battle Creek man arraigned on baby boy's death

Kyle Kregling remains jailed on charges of open murder and first-degree abuse in the death of the boy.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 29-year-old Battle Creek man has pleaded not guilty to charges that accuse him of killing his 8-month-old son.  

The Battle Creek Enquirer reported over the weekend that Kyle Kregling remains jailed on charges of open murder and first-degree abuse in the death of the boy, Chris Kregling. 

At a Friday arraignment, a Calhoun County judge refused defense lawyer Daniel Lehman’s request to free Kregling on bond so he could receive mental-health treatment.  

Kregling told police he was changing the diaper on his daughter at his Battle Creek home when his son toppled from a from a bed. 

Investigators said they didn’t believe Kregling’s account and a Thursday autopsy also raised doubts the death was accidental. 

