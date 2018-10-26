A 45-year-old Battle Creek man is being held on a $500,000 bond after he was charged with raping a young boy.

Donald Johnston was arraigned Thursday in Calhoun County District Court on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators said he is part of a multi-county child pornography and child rape ring.

"He is all in it," Detective Stephanie Estree of the Battle Creek Police Department said Thursday after the arraignment.

Johnston was arrested by Battle Creek police on Wednesday following an investigation begun by the Michigan State Police and then Child Protective Services who then contacted city police. A boy under 5-years-old was interviewed on Monday and disclosed the sexual abuse, police said.

The boy was allegedly raped multiple times between January and October, police and prosecutors said.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and they believe more victims may be found.

"The charge has to do with sex with a victim under the age of 13," Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said during the arraignment, but told Magistrate Joe Brutsche the child was much younger.

"He also was soliciting others for human trafficking and wanted to get other small children about the age of 2," Gilbert said. "And, looking at text messages, it appears he has been talking about having sexual intercourse with animals."

The Enquirer typically does not name victims of alleged sexual assault.

Michigan State Police Detective Gerald Yott said Thursday that Johnston was found as part of an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit which began their investigation several months ago and that Johnston, who Yott called a lower-tier suspect, is the ninth person arrested and charged in Calhoun, Branch, and Kalamazoo counties.

Some of those people have been charged with conspiracy to kidnap, rape and murder a young child they found at a bus stop, county fair or outside a store. Police said they have not found any evidence that the plot was completed, and Yott and Battle Creek police said they have no evidence Johnston was part of the plot.

Battle Creek detectives said Johnston sold methamphetamine to one of the main suspects in the group, Matthew Toole, 32, of Battle Creek, but it's not clear if he knew others involved in the ring.

Several of those in the group are implicated in raping their own children and sharing them with others. Some also are charged with making and distributing child pornography.

Battle Creek police said their investigation was slowed because state police had to identify Johnston, known only as 'Sugar Bear' during their search of text messages, and that Johnston had moved from several residences. He recently was staying at the Michigan Motel at 20475 Capital Ave. N.E. in Pennfield Township. Police said the sexual assaults occurred at a home on Arlington Drive in Bedford Township.

Brutsche set bond at $500,000. Johnston is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Nov. 8. If he is convicted, he faces up to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 25 years.

