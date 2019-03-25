A judge sentenced Matthew Toole to 50-140 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to two counts of sexual assault against an infant girl.

Toole, a 32-year-old Battle Creek man, entered the plea in January and learned of his sentence on Monday. A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 25-70 years for each count. The second one is consecutive, which puts Toole's minimum sentence at 50 years.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said 25 years is the minimum in these kinds of sexual assault cases. "He received consecutive sentences because the offenses he was convicted of were part of the same transaction and occurrence, in which consecutive sentencing is allowed," Gilbert said.

Toole's defense attorney said he decided to forego a trial, and in exchange, several charges will be dismissed including child abuse and making and possessing child pornography.

Toole and his girlfriend were arrested last year on charges including sexual assault. She's awaiting trial. They're among four charged with conspiring to kidnap and kill a child in Branch County.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

