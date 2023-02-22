Police searching for man who wandered from Battle Creek hospital

Jacob Weiderman, 34, was last seen in Irving Park in a hospital gown.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who walked away from Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

Police say 34-year-old Jacob Kenneth Weiderman left the hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown near the duck pond in Irving Park, which is across from the hospital.

Jacob is described as a white man standing 6 feet 2 inches and about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

His family says Jacob is drawn to water and may be hiding in a wooded area for shelter.

Jacob was receiving court-ordered mental health treatment at the hospital, according to police. He is not a threat to the public.

He was first taken to mental health facility First Step around 4 a.m. Tuesday. He walked away from the facility soon after and was located around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Jacob. Officers have been searching for him on foot, in patrol cars and with drones.

Anyone with information on Jacob's whereabouts should contact Battle Creek police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

