BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — UPDATE, 9:40 p.m: Battle Creek police said they have found Joseph Monarch.

The Battle Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Joseph Monarch.

Joseph, 14, was last seen near Fremont Street and Sherman Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the teen has the mental age of a 4- to 6-year-old.

Joseph is described as being 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black suit jacket, a white t-shirt, black jeans and black tennis shows.

Police said the teen was "emotionally upset" when he left his house and was seen near Quaker Park. He may appear lost or disorientated.

If you see Joseph, please call 911. Police advise against approaching him.

