Battle Creek police searching for missing teen

Sarahbeth Bottomley has dyed black and brown hair, blue eyes, a nose ring and a scar over her left eye. She was last seen in Battle Creek.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Sarahbeth Elaine Bottomley, 16, was last seen leaving a home in the 200 block of Battle Creek Avenue.

She is described as 5'1, white and 100 pounds. She has dyed black and brown hair, blue eyes, a nose ring and a scar over her left eye. She also has a sun tattoo on one ankle. Her right front tooth is chipped.

Sarabeth was last seen wearing yellow and blue SpongeBob SquarePants pajamas.

Police say Sarahbeth has a cognitive disability. She is being considered an endangered runaway.

Anyone with information on Sarahbeth's whereabouts is asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911, or through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.