BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are searching for a person of interest regarding a shooting that left one of their officers injured early Saturday morning.

BCPD said they are searching for 30-year-old Andre Durrell Yarbrough. He is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds.

At 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were in the 300 block of Cherry Street when they heard yelling from a house. They believed they saw a suspect with warrants out of Calhoun and St. Joseph counties, but people at the house would not let officers in.

Four or five officers stayed near the house to monitor the situation. Around 2:30 a.m., officers said some at the house started shooting and heard a number of shots.

Officer Jeffrey Johnson was found on the ground by the garage and was shot three times — once in the leg, chest and grazed on his left wrist. Another officer took Johnson to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where he was stabilized. He was then taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he is still in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot. BCPD, Emmett Township, Calhoun County law enforcement and Michigan State Police are searching for the suspect.

Officers found one gun at the scene and don't know if the suspect is still armed. They believe the suspect was injured during the incident.

