City of Battle Creek announces new Police Chief

After six months as interim chief, the Battle Creek city manager decided to make his role permanent.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has a new leader.

City Manager Rebecca Fleury announced Monday that Shannon Bagley will serve as the next police chief.

Bagley, from Kalamazoo, joined BCPD in Sept. 2021 as Investigations Deputy Chief.

When former Chief Jim Blocker retired in January, Bagley served as interim chief.

The city manager appointed him to that post for six months to see if he and the city found the role a good fit. The permanent appointment is a couple of weeks ahead of that deadline.

“I have heard from community leaders, Police Department staff, and many others about Shannon’s service,” Fleury said. “Overwhelmingly, the feedback has been positive. In fact, many people asked why it took so long to make this announcement; I wanted enough time for him to become comfortable in this role, and for me to observe his work as chief, plus gather that internal and community feedback.

“I have no doubt that Shannon is the right person to lead the Battle Creek Police Department.”

Before Bagley joined the BCPD, he was a captain with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Public Safety Department. He retired from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in 2018, after 25 years with that department. He worked as a patrol officer, Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team investigator, detective, Operations Division and KVET sergeant, Office of Professional Standards lieutenant/inspector, and OPS and Criminal Investigations Division captain.

“This moment is both exciting and humbling; being named Chief of the Battle Creek Police Department is truly an honor,” Bagley said. “The organization’s priority will be building and maintaining relationships with our neighbors and business owners who live and work in Battle Creek and Bedford Township. We will be intentional and inclusive with neighborhood outreach and engagement.

“The future holds tremendous opportunities, and there will be challenges. The members of the Battle Creek Police Department, working collaboratively with the community, will meet those head-on.”

Bagley graduated from the KVCC Police Academy. He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from KVCC, and a bachelor’s degree in organization and resource management from Spring Arbor University. He completed Police Executive Training through the Grand Rapids Leadership Institute, Michigan State Police Supervision and Leadership, and MSP Internal Affairs Investigation courses.

