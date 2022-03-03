Boyfriend charged with murder leads Battle Creek Police to human remains

Authorities believe they have located the remains of Amber Griffin who went missing in June 2020. Her boyfriend is charged in her death.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After years of searching, law enforcement in Battle Creek believes they found the remains of a woman who went missing in June 2020.

On Wednesday, her accused killer, Derek Horton, took police to the area of Waubascon Road and Limit Street where he reportedly buried her.

Authorities announced Wednesday that he agreed to lead police to her remains as part of a conditional plea deal.

He had been charged with open murder in her death.

Then on Thursday, Battle Creek Police announced searchers found human remains that are believed to be Amber Griffin, though further testing is needed to confirm the news.

Investigators used cadaver dogs and excavators during the search.

Police previously said Horton was witnessed purchasing a shovel from Mix Hardware in Battle Creek on June 23, 2020.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.