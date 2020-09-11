Battle Creek Police investigating the death of 18-month-old

Police are looking to speak with an 18-year-old, who is the last known adult to see the toddler alive.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are investigating after an 18-month-old died over the weekend.

Police said they responded to a medical emergency call on Saturday for a young child. They tried to resuscitate the child who was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital where the toddler died.

Police are looking for Henry Lewis Jones Jr., 18, who is the last known adult to see the child alive. The child was left in Jones' care at a home on the 200 block of North McKinley Avenue.

Jones is dating the child's mother, investigators said, who was working at the time. While caring for the child, Jones took the toddler to a relative's house and asked them to call 911.

Jones then left the house and has not been seen since.

"Police do not know what happened before Jones left the child at the relative’s home," a news release said.

The autopsy results are pending. Anyone with information about Jones should call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 or the non-emergency number, 269-781-0911.

