BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A 28-year-old Battle Creek man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after he was stabbed in the side in the parking lot at Lakeview Square Mall, 5775 Beckley Road.

Battle Creek police were called at 7:36 p.m. Friday and said the man was stabbed during an argument. Witnesses said the victim had dropped several people at the door of Applebees and then parked the car.

Some of the people in his group went into the restaurant where they saw a woman and her son and an argument began. As victim approached after parking the car and asked what was going on, the argument moved outside into the parking lot and during a fight witnesses said a woman, believed to be 35-years-old, stabbed the victim and then she and her son, left in a car.

Police are trying to positively identify the suspect.

