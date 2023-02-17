Battle Creek Police need your help solving the shooting death of a 17-year-old high school student

Battle Creek Central High School student Jack Snyder was found shot to death in the road next to his car overnight. Authorities are looking for two people.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police need your help tracking down two people who were spotted running from the scene of a shooting that left a high school student dead overnight.

The police department said around 12:10 a.m. Friday, someone called dispatchers about the sound of gunshots in the area of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital SW.

Moments later, police found 17-year-old Jack Snyder dead in the road next to his car.

Medics tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Authorities said two people were spotted inside his car before the gunshots, and they may have run away from the car heading south of Capital SW and East Goguac Street.

One of the people is described as wearing a black and red jacket, with long messy hair. The second person was wearing a ski mask and wearing a black jacket with white patches.

Police want to know who those two people are so they can talk with them as they may have key information in the case.

If you live in the area, police ask that you take a look at your home surveillance cameras for footage between the hours of 11:30 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

You're asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or call anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

