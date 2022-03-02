Boyfriend charged in girlfriend's murder agrees to take police to remains as part of plea deal

The plea deal is conditional, and is only offered to Derek Horton if authorities are able to find her body.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek have renewed hope of finding the location of a missing woman's remains after a suspect in the case agreed to a plea deal.

On Wednesday, the Battle Creek Police Department began searching again for the remains of Amber Griffin.

She was reported missing in June 2020.

Her boyfriend at the time, Derek Horton, was charged with open murder in the case. His trial began this week.

He agreed to take police to her body under a conditional plea agreement. That means there will be no deal in court if searchers can't find her remains.

At the time of this report, police have not located Griffin.

Police said Horton was witnessed purchasing a shovel from Mix Hardware in Battle Creek on June 23, 2020. Police say they believe Horton may have buried Griffin's body.

