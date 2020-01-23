BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Police in Battle Creek are asking for the public's help to locate two children.

Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, and Karley Dunkelberger, 9, are likely in the company of their parents, Dennis and Rebecca Dunkelberger but police say "existing court orders are not being adhered to and the welfare of the children needs to be checked."

The couple was last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a Michigan license plate of 4LUZ90.

Battle Creek Police

Bentley is described as a white male who is 3 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 46 lbs. He has curly brown hair, wear glasses and speaks with a stutter.

Karley is described as a white female, 3 feet 10 inches and 61 lbs with long blonde, curly hair. She is diagnosed as Autistic.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of these children, please contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911.

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.