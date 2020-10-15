Battle Creek Police to provide update on missing couple

Police have not been able to provide many details about their disappearance.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department are set to provide an update at 5 p.m. on a couple who have been missing for over a week.

According to investigators, Joseph Soule, 34, and Jaclyn Lepird, 31, were both last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Police have not been able to provide many details about their disappearance.

Please contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888, if you have seen them or have information on their whereabouts.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.