A substitute teacher was arrested Monday by Battle Creek police on charges of possession of child pornography.

Officers said the man, 56, was arrested in the Bellevue area after investigators said they found child pornography on three computers seized during the execution of a search warrant at an Emmett Township home on Oct. 26.

Sgt. Jeff Case said the arrest is part of the investigation following the arrest two weeks ago of Donald Johnston, 45, who is charged with sexually assaulting a boy under 5 years old.

"The second arrest was made in connection with Donald Johnston on a possession of child pornography charge," Case said. "There are several associates we are checking."

Case said Monday afternoon that the suspect, whose name was not released, has been a substitute teacher in some Battle Creek area schools and that the schools have been notified.

"He has been in a position of trust as a substitute teacher," Case said. "But the initial finding are that there is no known production (of child porn) locally and no association with local children."

However, analysis of the material is on going, Case said.

The Department of Homeland Security is working with Battle Creek police and officials said the case has been presented for federal prosecution. Until a decision is made the suspect is being held in the Calhoun County jail and could be arraigned in Calhoun County District Court on charges of possession of child sexually abusive material as early as Tuesday.

Police seized three computers at the home G Drive North home in Emmett Township which police said was owned by the man arrested Friday.

Officers obtained the search warrant after arresting Johnston two days earlier on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police said Johnston was part of a child pornography ring and some members of that group had sexually assaulted their own children and produced and distributed child pornography from those acts.

The man arrested Monday was associated with Johnston. "He was a secondary associate related to that case. There are several associates we are checking."

Case there is no evidence that the man arrested Monday sexually assaulted anyone.

However Johnston was believed to have stayed on the G Drive North property and so police searched the house, several out buildings and two mobile homes on the property about a 1/4 mile from the road.

