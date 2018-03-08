BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Battle Creek police officers arrested a 31-year-old man after he led them on a high speed chase on I-94, prompted a lock down of the factory he used to work at and nearly hit pedestrians with his car in the area.

Just before 9 a.m. police responded to factory on a report that an employee who had been fired was making threats and indicating that he was armed with a gun.

Before officers arrived, the 31-year-old left the factory. Using a description of the suspect's vehicle, police were able to locate him near Capital Avenue and Beckley Road. Officers tried to stop him, but he continued to evade police.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's were called in to help catch the suspect. They witnessed him swerve toward pedestrians near Helmer Road and Beckley Road.

The suspect got back onto I-94, heading in the direction of the factory, which prompted police to put the facility in a full lock down. Police engaged in a high speed chase with the suspect, with speeds reaching 100 mph.

The pursuit ended when police lost sight of the vehicle, but they located the suspect a few minutes later.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was able to employ a slow speed maneuver and push the suspect's vehicle off the road when he was trying to travel west on the eastbound site of I-94 near Columbia Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody, and police say that the dangerous situation was ended with no injuries.

No weapon was recovered.

