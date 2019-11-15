BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 2-year-old Battle Creek boy is expected to be okay after shooting himself in the butt with his father's gun.

According to the Battle Creek Police, it happened around 4 p.m. A 26-year-old man brought his son to Bronson Hospital with a gun shot wound to his buttocks.

The father told investigators he was home with his son, playing a video game and had his gun on the couch next to him. His son was sleeping at the time, but when the father got up to use the bathroom -- he heard a shot in the house.

He went to check on the situation and found his son was injured and immediately took him to the hospital.

The toddler had non-life threatening injuries and was moved to a hospital in Kalamazoo for further treatment. He is expected to get out in the next day or two.

The investigation into how the boy was shot continues, police said in a release Friday. Charges against the father will be depend on whether investigators find and range the carelessness and reckless use of the gun, reckless discharge of a firearm up to child neglect or abuse.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.