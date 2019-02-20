BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek canceled the boil water advisory Wednesday saying no bacteria was present in the water system, and customers can use tap water again immediately.

The advisory was put into place on Tuesday, after a contractor struck a 30-inch water main while working in the Canadian National rail yard, near the city’s Verona Pumping Station.

According to the city, the advisory was a precautionary measure and it is still warning people about discolored water. Saying that discolored water is caused by sediments in the system that are stirred up during a low-pressure situation and the city expects the system to settle within a few days.

The following tips were provide for those with discolored water: