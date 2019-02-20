BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek canceled the boil water advisory Wednesday saying no bacteria was present in the water system, and customers can use tap water again immediately.
The advisory was put into place on Tuesday, after a contractor struck a 30-inch water main while working in the Canadian National rail yard, near the city’s Verona Pumping Station.
According to the city, the advisory was a precautionary measure and it is still warning people about discolored water. Saying that discolored water is caused by sediments in the system that are stirred up during a low-pressure situation and the city expects the system to settle within a few days.
The following tips were provide for those with discolored water:
- Before starting a load of laundry, fill your machine with water, and hold a white plate, piece of Styrofoam, or other white item in the water to see if it is clear.
- Perform a cold flush.
- Do not run hot water. If you have a water softener, put it on bypass and remove the filter. Remove screens and aerators from all faucets.
- Turn on cold water. Turn on cold faucets inside and outside, weather permitting. Run water as hard as possible, and flush toilets, until water runs clear.
- Drain from water heater. After water runs clear, wait about 30 minutes for sediment to settle in hot water heater, then drain about one gallon from bottom drain valve into a bucket or other container.