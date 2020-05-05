BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County dive team was deployed Monday evening to look for a 19-year-old Olivet man who fell into the Kalamazoo River in downtown Battle Creek.

City officials said the man fell into the river near its convergence with the Battle Creek River.

Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. The man and several friends were in the parking lot north of Hamblin Avenue. Police said one of the friends dropped her purse, and the man fell into the river trying to retrieve it.

Police believe he could not swim.

Another friend jumped in after him, but couldn't reach him. The friend was able to get out of the river.

City officials said the river is about 20 feet at the convergence with a swift current. Because of this and since several hours have passed, officials believe this is a recovery and no longer a rescue.

The initial search by Battle Creek Fire and Police did not locate the man.

The dive team will likely continue the search into the night with sonar, but officials don't anticipate a dive to take place until the morning.

