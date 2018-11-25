BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A Battle Creek woman was arrested on a charge of drunken driving after Battle Creek police said her pickup struck a power pole on Terrace Avenue between Burnham Street and Phelps Avenue at about 5:25 a.m. Sunday.

The pole fell over the truck, pulling down electric lines and smashing a transformer.

The woman, 27, climbed out of the truck and was unhurt, police said, but had a high blood alcohol level and was taken into custody.

No one else was in the truck.

Battle Creek police and Battle Creek firefighters blocked the road and workers from Consumers Energy cut power to the downed lines.

The workers were on the scene Sunday morning to replace the pole and clean up the leaking transformer oil.

A woman was arrested after her pick-up hit a power pole on Terrace Avenue about 5:25 a.m. Sunday. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

